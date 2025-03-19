Hmar And Zomi Tribes Clash In Manipur's Churachandpur, Situation Volatile, Say Officials

Clashes were reported between two tribes in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday night, two days after a leader of the Hmar tribe was thrashed by unidentified people.

Leaders of the two tribes met on Monday and reached a peace agreement, but it did not prevent the two sides from fighting again the next night, sources said.

Police sources said the clashes happened between the Hmar and Zomi tribes. The mobs threw stones, damaged vehicles, and also fired shots, sources said.

Reports of injured people and a death are yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

The district magistrate appealed for calm twice, but the two sides paid no heed.

The Kuki tribes and the Meitei community have also been fighting since May 2023 over a range of issues.