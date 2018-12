Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the name of HK Patil.

Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader H.K. Patil was appointed the Chairman of the Karnataka Campaign Committee on Saturday.

Mr Patil will replace D.K. Shivkumar.

"Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the name of H.K. Patil, ex-Minister, as Chairman of the Campaign Committee for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, in place of D.K. Shivakumar, with immediate effect," the All India Congress Committee said in a statement.