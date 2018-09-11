HIV/AIDS Act To Protect Rights Of Affected Persons Comes Into Force

HIV AIDS Act was passed by Parliament on April 11, 2017.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that the HIV AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act 2017 has been implemented.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub section (3) of section 1 of the Human Immundeficiency Virus and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (Preventon and COntrol) Act, 2017 (16 of 2017), the Central government hereby appoints the 10th day of September, 2018 as the date on which the provisions of said act shall come into force," the Ministry said in an order.

The Act, passed by Parliament on April 11, 2017, provides for the prevention and control of the disease and protection of human rights of those affected by it.

The Act also prohibits any kind of discrimination against such people on ground of treatment, employment and workplace.