'Historic Justice'': Yoga Guru Ramdev On Ayodhya Verdict

Yoga Guru Ramdev welcomed the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Yoga Guru Ramdev on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case and said that the top court has given "historic justice".

"The Supreme Court, under no pressure and no influence, has given historic justice... A grand Ram temple will be built. The decision to allot alternate land to the Muslim side is welcome, I believe Hindu brothers should help in the construction of the Masjid as well," Yoga Guru Ramdev told media.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust.

"Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani today expressed dissatisfaction over the verdict and said that the committee will discuss and decide whether to file a review petition in the matter.

Asked about this, Yoga Guru Ramdev said, "There is no meaning in filing a review petition."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.