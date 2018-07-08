OP Chautala's Grandson Dushyant Sues Haryana Minister For Defamation

Dushyant Chaulta is the grandson of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Dushyant Chautala has filed a defamation suit against Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij for claiming that the Hisar MP had started taking drugs.



Mr Chautala in his criminal complaint filed in the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Hisar said that the allegations made by the minister were false and baseless.

In his complaint, he said he had never taken drugs in his life.

The INLD leader said that he has a good educational background and the area of Hisar, which he represented, has no such reputation of being an area of drug addicts.

He said in his complaint that the allegations were blatant lies with malafide intentions to mislead the public and malign his reputation.

The allegations were made by the state health minister to deflect the attention of the general public from the alleged irregularities in his department, Mr Chautala claimed.

The Hisar MP had claimed that Mr Vij, in a statement on April 3, had stated before media that the INLD leader had "started taking drugs and he should go to some rehabilitation centre".

The court has fixed August 14, the next hearing date in this case.