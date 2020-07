The decision to drop "fair" from the skin cream after global anti-race protests

The Indian arm of global consumer giant Unilever said on Thursday its much-criticised skin cream 'Fair & Lovely' will be rebranded as 'Glow & Lovely'.

Its skin cream for men will be called 'Glow & Handsome', Hindustan Unilever said, a week after announcing it would rename its skin lightening cream that has drawn flak for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones.

