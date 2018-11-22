Blac Chyna Faces Massive Outrage For Selling Skin-Lightening Cream

Blac Chyna announced her plans to sell the cream through an Instagram post.

American model and reality TV star Blac Chyna is facing a social media backlash after announcing plans to sell a skin-lightening cream. She announced her plans to sell the cream through an Instagram post two days ago. Her post said that she had partnered with a beauty line called Whitenicious to launch a face cream in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to BBC, the founder of Whitenicious is Cameroonian pop star Denecia, and the brand has faced controversies since it was launched in 2014.

The company describes the face cream from the Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Collection as a product that "lightens without bleaching skin out." A jar of the cream, which has been handcrafted with Swarovski crystals, will cost $250.

However, Blac Chyna's decision to sell the skin-lightening cream has been met with massive outrage online. Many have taken to social media and accused her of exploiting Nigeria's colourism problem. Others have pointed out the potential health risks of using skin-lightening products.

Chemicals in skin-lightening products such as mercury can cause liver damage, reduced resistance to bacterial and fungal infections, anxiety, depression and psychosis, according to the World Health Organization, reports CNN.

saw a couple tweets stating "please learn the difference between bleaching and lightening"....let's STOP acting like this advertisement, and company as a whole, ("whitenicious") does not promote "lighter is better" mentality.



We all have brains. Let's not be obtuse pic.twitter.com/pTlrzOV1rs - La Bronze James (@jackieaina) November 21, 2018

Shoutout to @chakabars for drawing attention Lagos, DO NOT support @BLACCHYNA & her nonsense. They only want to make profit on a false beauty ideal that is forced upon You. You are beautiful the way You are. Black is beautiful. Wear Your skin like a crown #LoveYourMelaninpic.twitter.com/mrVaH6zFJU - Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) November 21, 2018

Blac Chyna launching a skin bleaching cream is just Blac Chyna doing Blac Chyna things...the real issue here is that it's being targeted to the Nigerian market and the fact that the villainous product will most likely sell out in Nigeria. - Ibadan Lord (@degosTee) November 20, 2018

Blac Chyna is taking advantage of the insecurities of colourism and self hate. She is disgusting. Skin whitening cream is horrible. This should not be advertised and she is choosing Africa for a reason. Shameful. - J (@3jessi5) November 20, 2018

Blac Chyna has yet to comment on the controversy, though she continues to share Instagram posts advertising the product.