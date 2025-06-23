"Hindi Not Compulsory": Maharashtra Minister Amid Language Row

Amid growing concern over the alleged imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra schools, state Culture and IT Minister Ashish Shelar has clarified that there is no compulsion to learn Hindi, and that Marathi remains the only compulsory language in the state.

"There is discussion about it in society, which is welcoming. Some are protesting, even that is their right," said Mr Shelar, addressing a press conference following protests led by Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS. "The environment building and the misconceptions on it are not fully valid," he added.

Defending the recent resolution by the state government, he reiterated that while the BJP is a strong supporter of the Marathi language, it is also committed to students' academic welfare. "We don't want to compromise on Marathi, but we also don't want to barricade the goodwill of students either," he said.

He emphasised that Hindi has not been made compulsory. "The compulsion of Hindi isn't there. The clause making it mandatory has been removed. As an option to teach languages, Hindi is one of them - this is being seen as Hindi's compulsion," he added.

Mr Shelar said the decision to remove the clause mandating Hindi as a compulsory subject in Grades 5 to 7 was deliberate.

"Don't propagate that the BJP is forcing Hindi," he said. "If the intention was to make Hindi mandatory, the NEP - which came after 34 years - would have clearly said so. Instead, the policy says, 'Hindi, preferably third language.'"

Addressing why the term "generally Hindi" appears in the government resolution for the third language, Mr Shelar explained that Hindi has been mentioned because the availability of educational resources was a major factor considered by the state.

He pointed out that more than 450 experts studied the issue, and the Sukanu Committee's draft was shared for public consultation. "Over 3,800 people and experts sent in their suggestions," he said. "It was concluded that the third language is important, and Hindi should be offered as the third language."

Referring to the long-standing three-language formula from 1968, Mr Shelar said it recommends the promotion of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states and Southern languages in Hindi-speaking states.

"Even in 1964 and 1966, the education ministry said Hindi and English can be used to unite India. It was said then that Hindi should be known by people."

Mr Shelar also addressed concerns over language burdens. "In Maharashtra, not all schools are Marathi-medium," he said. "About 10 per cent of students in Grade 1 study in schools with other mediums.

Overall, 18-19 per cent of students in the state are learning other languages. This will create a divide - some students will study three languages, others only two."

"Don't force us to do a tandav"

Earlier in the day, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande criticised the state government for what he called a push to implement the three-language policy unfairly in Maharashtra. "There is no three-language policy in the north, or in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Why is the government trying to enforce it only in Maharashtra?" he asked during the MNS' city-wide signature campaign.

He accused the state of misrepresenting peaceful protests and warned of possible public anger. "If the Maharashtra sainik gets angry and we see madness on the road, the state government will be responsible.

The day Maharashtra gets angry, we will remind you of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement," he said.

Referring to the legacy of CD Deshmukh, who resigned from Nehru's cabinet in protest against Maharashtra being denied Mumbai, Mr Deshpande said, "Education Minister Dada Bhuse should take inspiration from CD Deshmukh and tell Fadnavis, Amit Shah, and Modi the same thing."

Mr Deshpande also objected to the use of only Hindi and English on banners at a legislative event at Vidhan Bhavan. "If all the shand (impotent) people are sitting there, what should we do?" he remarked.

Parents concerned

On the ground, students and parents echoed concerns over the added academic burden.

"Even at a young age, studying another language will add to our stress," said a Class 9 student. "We already study Hindi post-Class 5, there's no reason to begin from Class 1," said another.

A parent at IES School, Dadar, added, "Marathi is our mother tongue, English is the global language. Why add Hindi from the beginning? Marathi itself is hard to learn."

While the MNS continues its campaign, the state government has maintained that the policy is in line with the NEP's academic framework and aims to balance linguistic pride with educational opportunity.