Himanta Sarma Links Crime Against Women In Assam To 'Large Encroachment Strategy'

Amid an uproar over the alleged rape of a minor girl in Assam this week, Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma today said the crime against women in some parts of the state is "part of a large encroachment strategy". Speaking to reporters, he said the culprits "scare families and then grab their lands".

He said that in 12 to 14 Assam districts, indigenous Assamese people are turning to minorities and the trend is that they (culprits) initiate criminal activities so that the people leave that area.

"This is not only a crime against women, this is linked to encroachment of land," Mr Sarma said.

"This is a pattern they have been following for the last 15 years. They first commit a crime and instill a sense of insecurity among Assamese people so that they start leaving the area."

His remarks come in the wake of the alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Dhing in Assam's Nagaon district on Thursday.

"In Dhing, there is tremendous pressure on Assamese people to leave the area. It is the birthplace of the famous Assamese saint Srimanta Sankardeva but now see the demographic pattern there. The entire area once had 90 per cent Hindu population. Today, it has a 90 per cent Muslim population," he said.

Earlier Saturday, he claimed that the cases of rape and attempt to rape have increased after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Immediately after the Lok Sabha polls, there were more cases. But, cases have come down now and will decrease further," he had said.