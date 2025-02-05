Himanta Sarma Inaugurates Redeveloped Kerbside At Guwahati Airport Run By Adani Group

The redeveloped kerbside at Terminal 1 (T1) of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport was inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the presence of stakeholders of the LGBI Airport ecosystem.

This significant milestone marks a major upgrade in the airport's infrastructure, designed to provide passengers with safe, secure and memorable travel experiences, it said in a statement.

To enhance passenger experience, LGBIA has introduced several key upgrades. The passenger movement area has been expanded by 700 sqm to accommodate growing passenger numbers.

The number of departure gates has been increased from five to seven, reducing passenger wait times. These seven gates provide a total of 14 entry lanes. Entry into and exit from the airport and parking area have been optimised by adding segregation traffic and creating two additional entry points. All entry and exit points now FasTag enabled.

A safe and convenient walking path, with a zebra crossing, from the parking area to the terminal has been created for the safety of pedestrians. To further enable a seamless travel experience, LGBI Airport has created a traffic free lane on the kerbside. The retail and F&B outlets on this lane have been carefully curated to enhance the kerbside experience, whilst providing a vibrant and inviting shopping and dining experience 24 hours, 365 days.

The redevelopment of T1 includes the creation of a beautiful moss wall, adding a touch of natural elegance to the overall airport experience. This unique feature not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the terminal but also contributes to a more pleasant and relaxing atmosphere for passengers.

T1 will feature 47 digital screens across the kerbside to showcase a curated selection of videos highlighting the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the North East of India, with a special focus on Assam.

These engaging visuals will not only capture the attention of tourists but also serve as an effective platform to disseminate information about the region to a large and diverse audience, promoting tourism and cultural exchange.

"The redeveloped terminal has been carefully designed with passenger experience as a focus. Our priority is the creation of a modern and efficient facility that meets the evolving needs of air travelers. As the Gateway to the Northeast, the refurbished T1 will enable the development of the region in terms of economy, education and jobs," said a GIAL spokesperson.

"As passenger footfall continues to increase, Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) remains committed to prioritizing secure experiences and convenient journeys. GIAL is grateful for the support and guidance received from the Government of Assam, Airports Authority of India and the stakeholders at LGBI Airport," the spokesperson said.

GIAL is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group.

