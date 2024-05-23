Himanta Sarma's 5 Posers To Rahul Gandhi Over 'Born Inside System' Remark

Himanta Sarma said he wanted to jog Rahul Gandhi's memory about past incidents (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to Rahul Gandhi's 'born inside the system' claim and posed five unresolved cases about the Congress rule and sought answers from the party's Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, as the latter claimed to understand the system since birth.

Mr Sarma, taking to social media, wrote that he wanted to jog Rahul Gandhi's memory on some incidents since he is still waiting to understand and 'unravel the secrets of the system'.

The questions the Assam Chief Minister posed to Rahul Gandhi are: Former Union Railway Minister Lalit Mishra was killed in a mysterious bomb blast after he had differences with Indira Gandhi. Who was behind the blast? Bihar's former Chief Minister KB Sahay, who abolished the Zamindari system, died in a mysterious car accident after he fell off with Indira Gandhi. Why was his death not investigated? Who made the telephone call from Delhi to allow Warren Anderson to escape? Where the money looted from Bofors and other such deals have been hidden? On whose instructions did Dr Manmohan Singh give a clean chit to Pakistan in Sharm-El-Sheikh?

"This list is longer. I think the best way forward is to set up a judicial commission and investigate all the secrets Rahul Gandhi was privy to and that harmed national interests," he further wrote.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi in an election rally in Haryana said that he understands the nitty-gritty of the political set-up and its functioning since he was 'privy' to it since childhood.

"I have been sitting in the system since I was born on June 19, 1970. I understand the system from the inside. No one can hide it from me. How it works, who it favours, how it favours, whom it attacks or targets," Rahul Gandhi said at the rally.

"When my grandmother and father were Prime Ministers, I used to visit their offices. So I have a good understanding of the system. I am saying that the system is aligned against the lower castes heavily at every level," he added.

