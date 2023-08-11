Himachal Pradesh To Get Light To Moderate Rainfall, Yellow Alert Issued

Light to moderate rainfall with thunder likely to occur in parts of Himachal Pradesh

The regional meteorological department in Shimla has issued a yellow alert for light to moderate rainfall with thunder likely to occur in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the warning, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Chamba and Una over the next three hours. In addition, heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra and Mandi.

"Light to Moderate rainfall with thunder likely to occur at many places in the district of Chamba (Bhalai, Dalhousie, Bhattiyat Sinhuta and Chamba) Kangra (Jawali, Shahpur, Nurpur, Harchakkiyan, Dehra Gopipur, Kangra, Baroh Jaswan and Rakkar) Hamirpur (Nadaun, Sujanpur Tira) Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una (Amb and Bharwain) Mandi, Kullu with the possibility of isolated heavy in the districts of Solan Shimla, Sirmaur, Kangra, Mandi," Meteorological Centre Shimla stated.

"Possibility of light rainfall at isolated places in remaining districts," they further added.

