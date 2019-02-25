Himachal Pradesh Likely To Witness Heavy Snowfall Tomorrow

Keylong continued to be Himachal Pradesh's coldest place with a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius. (FILE)

The Meteorological Department (Met) on Monday sounded a yellow warning of heavy snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh even as the state continues to witness very low temperatures.

The Met warned of heavy snowfall and rain in the high and mid hills and heavy rain in the low hills and plains of the state on February 26.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa received 2 cm and 9 cm snow respectively from 5.30 pm on Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday, the Met centre in Shimla said.

The minimum temperatures has increased by a few degrees on Monday, it added.

Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state, with a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kufri of Shimla district and Manali of Kullu district was recorded as minus 1.1 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather department added.

The minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was recorded as 2.1 degrees Celsius, while that in Dalhousie and Solan were 0.8 and 2.5 degrees Celsius respectively.