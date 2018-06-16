Himachal Pradesh Gets Sixth Medical College, 100 Students To Be Admitted Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stone of 250-bed hospital facility in the college. He also inaugurated the residential block.

Share EMAIL PRINT Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda inaugurates the new medical college. Hamirpur: A newly built government medical college became functional in Himachal Pradesh today after getting nod from the state government to admit 100 MBBS students for this academic session.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in presence of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda laid foundation stone of 250-bed hospital facility in the college. He also inaugurated the residential block.



Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone, Mr Thakur said, "After Hamirpur Medical College becoming functional, the number of government medical colleges has increased to six with 600 MBBS seats in the state."



He thanked the Union government for providing liberal financial assistance to the state.



Mr Thakur said with six medical colleges in government sector and one in private sector, around 750 doctors would be available in the state in the coming years, which will help in meeting the demand of specialists and medical officers.



Mr Nadda said that the government of India has already started expanding healthcare services in Himachal and despite small population, four medical colleges and premier health institute like AIIMS had also been given to the state.



He said dialysis facility had been made available in eight districts of the state and now kidney patients need not to go to PGI, Chandigarh or any other place.





