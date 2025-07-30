17 Killed In Monsoon Fury In Himachal's Kullu, Rs 48 Crore Lost In Damages

Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district has suffered losses of over Rs 48 crore since the start of the monsoon season, with 17 people reported dead, Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh said.

She also informed that 65 residents of Darmedha village have been moved to safer areas as a precaution.

"Since the onset of monsoon, various departments in Kullu district have suffered losses of Rs 48 crore and individual damages of Rs 50 lakh... So far, 17 people have lost their lives," Raveesh told ANI.

She added, "As a precautionary measure, 65 residents of Darmedha village have been shifted to safer areas."

Earlier, on Tuesday, heavy rain in the evening led to waterlogging, traffic jams, and power cuts in several parts of Dharamshala.

Himachal Pradesh continues to face severe monsoon-related damage, affecting public services and endangering lives.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), as of Tuesday, 357 roads--including one National Highway--182 power transformers, and 179 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state due to persistent rainfall and related disasters.

Data from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) show that from June 20 till date, 170 people have died during the monsoon season. Of these, 94 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and lightning. The remaining 76 deaths were due to road accidents.

Mandi district is the worst-affected, with 259 road blockages, 172 transformer failures, and 47 water schemes disrupted. It has also reported the highest number of deaths from both natural disasters and road accidents.

The disasters have damaged homes, livestock, crops, and infrastructure. Flash floods and landslides have blocked highways and cut off remote areas. Relief and rescue efforts are ongoing with the help of the NDRF, SDRF, and police teams.

Officials have urged residents to avoid travelling to vulnerable areas and to remain cautious due to continued rain forecasts.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that heavy rain caused major destruction in Mandi's Jail Road area, where two people died and more are feared trapped under debris.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla, Sukhu said, "Heavy rain lashed Mandi last night, causing severe damage to the Jail Road area. Two deaths have been reported. Given the scale of the disaster, I can say it resembles a cloudburst-like situation."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)