2 Drown In Manali As Himachal Sees Flash Flood, Rescue Operation On

Manali flash flood: NDRF and police teams have been deployed.

Rescue operation began in Solang Nala in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Tuesday after two people went missing in the flash floods caused due to heavy rain on Monday.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the police and fire brigade are deployed at the spot.

The two people drowned while crossing a temporary bridge built on a drain in Solang, Manali. This temporary bridge was used by the locals. Some people were on the bridge when it was washed away, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Ashutosh Garg had earlier said, "A temporary bridge was reportedly washed away by the flow of water in the Solang area of Manali. Some people were also crossing this bridge when the accident took place. As per eyewitnesses, two people drowned in the drain and the authorities are trying to recover the body of one of the dead person."

"It is still raining and Solang Nala is still flowing with heavy floodwater. The rescue operation has stopped consequently. The number of missing people is not known yet. Efforts are being made to find out how many people have been affected by the incident and if there is any survivor, then efforts are being made to save them," he had said.

