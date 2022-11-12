'Create New Record Of Voting': PM Modi's Appeal As Himachal Goes To Polls

Himachal Pradesh polls: PM Modi asked the voters to create a new record of voting. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed to the voters in Himachal Pradesh to participate in the election process in the state. In a tweet, the Prime Minister also greeted the young voters who will be voting for the first time today.

"Today is the polling day for all the assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of Devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting," tweeted PM Modi in Hindi.

"My special wishes to all the youth of the state who will be voting for the first time today," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the voters of Himachal Pradesh to elect a "strong government" by voting in large numbers.

"Only a strong and corruption-free government can fulfil the aspirations of the people of Devbhoomi by keeping Himachal Pradesh at the forefront of development. I appeal to the voters of Himachal, especially mothers, sisters and the youth, to elect a strong government by voting in maximum numbers for the golden future of the state," said Mr Shah.

Over 55 lakh voters will vote for the 68 assembly segments in Himachal Pradesh today. The results will be declared on December 8.

The BJP, which is in power in the state, eyes a comeback, insisting that "continuity" is key to development. Opposition Congress hopes to sail back to power, banking on the four-decade old tradition of voting out incumbents.