Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Approves Pilot Study On Cannabis Cultivation

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved a pilot study on cannabis cultivation to evaluate and recommend the future roadmap for the product's industrial and medicinal use.

The pilot study would be jointly undertaken by Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, district Kangra and Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture, Nauni, district Solan. The Agriculture Department has been designated as the nodal department for this initiative, a statement issued here said.

The state cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Dharamshala in Kangra district decided to extend the special relief package introduced for disaster-affected families in 2023 to those impacted by the fire incident in Tandi village in Kullu district.

Under this package, affected families of Tandi village will receive Rs 7 lakh for completely damaged houses, Rs 1 lakh for partially damaged houses, and Rs 50,000 for the loss of cowsheds. A total of 147 houses were affected.

The cabinet also approved the procurement of state-of-the-art machinery and equipment for robotic surgery at AIMSS Chamiyana, Shimla, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Kangra, at a cost of Rs 56 crore on the lines of AIIMS, Delhi.

The introduction of robotic surgery at Tanda and Chamiyana will enable advanced surgical services in urology, general surgery, gynecology, cardiothoracic surgery, and gastro surgery. It offers numerous benefits, including increased precision and accuracy, faster recovery, and reduced risk of infection due to minimally invasive techniques, the statement added.

Besides, the cabinet cleared the establishment of a ropeway between Kullu Bus Stand and Peej Paragliding Point to provide tourists with a smooth and safe transportation facility, thereby boosting tourism in the region.

The cabinet sanctioned the procurement of 24 air-conditioned super luxury buses for Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) to enhance services for passengers. It also approved 100 motorbikes to field offices of the State Taxes and Excise Department to ensure better enforcement and surprise checks.

It approved bringing the posts of drivers, all Class-III and Class-IV posts in DC offices, as well as the staff posted in the offices of the three divisional commissioners, Director Land Records, Revenue Training Institute Jogindernagar (Mandi), Directorate of Consolidation of Holdings (Shimla), Settlement Office Kangra, and Settlement Office Shimla, under the ambit of the state cadre. This decision aims to ensure uniformity and improve governance.

A detailed presentation was given on the revival of stalled hydro projects and restructuring of directorates in the education department.

