BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Found Dead At Delhi Home, Suicide Suspected

A BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh, Ram Swaroop Sharma, was found dead at his residence in Delhi today, the police said, adding they are investigating whether it was a case of suicide.

Mr Sharma, 62, was found hanging in his room, the police said.

"He was found hanging inside his room, which was locked from inside. No suicide note has been found," a police official said.

The parliamentarian was reportedly unwell for the past few months.

Police officials said that Mr Sharma's personal assistant alerted the police control room after the parliamentarian did not respond to his call. A police team was rushed to his residence immediately and the door to Mr Sharma's room was forced open by police officials who found him hanging through the ceiling fan.

Mr Sharma was a two-time MP. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019.

Following news of his death, the BJP cancelled its parliamentary party meeting this morning.

