BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Cremated With State Honours

Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead at his house in Delhi

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma, who was found dead in his official residence in New Delhi, was cremated with full state honours at Machhayal village in Mandi district on Thursday. His son Shanti Swaroop Sharma performed the last rites. A number of people, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, attended the funeral.

Mr Thakur also visited Ram Swaroop Sharma's village Jalpehar near Jogindernagar in Mandi district to meet his family. Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg, MP and BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, MP Kishan Kapoor, MLA Vinod Kumar, Hira Lal, Jawahar Thakur and Prakash Rana and Vice Chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti also attended the funeral.

Sixty-two-year-old Ram Swaroop Sharma had been suffering from various ailments. Born at Jalpehar on June 10, 1958, He was a two-time Member of Parliament. He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019.