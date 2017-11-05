Live: One-Sided Battle In Himachal Pradesh, Says PM Modi At Una Rally

As part of his rigorous campaign plans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address rallies in the poll bound Himachal Pradesh's Una, Palampur and Kullu. Speaking at the Kangra rally yesterday, the Prime Minister made a jibe at the opposition and likened the Congress to "termites", urging the voters to "take them out from the roots". The state goes to poll on November 9. The counting for the 68 constituencies will take place on December 18 along with the PM's home state, Gujarat.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh:
My campaigns across Himachal convince me that Congress will be defeated in the polls. People can't tolerate its corruption & misgovernance.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 5, 2017
Top 5 Quotes By PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh
- "Maximum development in Himachal Pradesh when BJP was in power at Centre and the state"
- "Himachal needs double engine for development. One, a BJP led government at Centre & the other a BJP government in the state"
- "For Congress, it is never 'Dal Se Bada Desh'. For them only their party's interest comes first"
- "Congress & corruption are inseparable. Their leaders are out on bail & they are speaking about putting a check on corruption"
- "Himachal has much potential to expand it's tourism sector, we want to strengthen it further"
Will Stress On Enhancing Infrastructure In The State: PM Modi
PM Modi said 18,000 villages did not have electricity since independence, Centre took up the task in mission mode.
PM Modi said 18,000 villages did not have electricity since independence, Centre took up the task in mission mode.
'Corruption Is The Only Identity Of Congress,' Says PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called the elections in Himachal Pradesh - just four days away - "one-sided", in a stinging jibe at the Congress, saying the party had "run away from the battlefield".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called the elections in Himachal Pradesh - just four days away - "one-sided", in a stinging jibe at the Congress, saying the party had "run away from the battlefield".
Sujanpur joins in the song of victory of Cong in #MissionHP2017 by raising their voice in unison for progress https://t.co/tezOoYwe0G- Virbhadra Singh (@virbhadrasingh) November 5, 2017
Highlights of PM's Modi's speech in Una
- People are now well aware of our government that works with full dedication
- The money we release, we ensure it is completely utilized for people's welfare
- Elections have become one-sided in Himachal Pradesh. Congress has run away from the battlefield
- We are working to fulfill people's aspirations. We will ensure jobs for youth, healthcare for elderly and proper education for children
- What was the reason that infrastructure development was so slow during the Congress? After we came to power, things changed in 3 year
"Have never seen the enthusiasm that I am witnessing this time in HP during elections. This is a clear indication that people want change"
PM Modi in Una
#HimachalElections : PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Una, Palampur and Kullu today pic.twitter.com/W4zwVfcxcC- ANI (@ANI) 5 November 2017
No more content