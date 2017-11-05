Live: One-Sided Battle In Himachal Pradesh, Says PM Modi At Una Rally

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: PM addressed rallies in Una, Palampur and Kullu ahead of polls.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi in Himachal Pradesh:

As part of his rigorous campaign plans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address rallies in the poll bound Himachal Pradesh's Una, Palampur and Kullu. Speaking at the Kangra rally yesterday, the Prime Minister made a jibe at the opposition and likened the Congress to "termites", urging the voters to "take them out from the roots". The state goes to poll on November 9. The counting for the 68 constituencies will take place on December 18 along with the PM's home state, Gujarat.