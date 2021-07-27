'Only We Survived...': On Video, Himachal Rockslide Survivors, Bleeding

PM Modi has announced compensation for the families of those who were killed

Two days after nine tourists were killed and several others injured in a rockslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur, harrowing footage of two survivors - gasping for breath, bleeding and trying to take stock of the situation - appeared on YouTube on Tuesday.

The nearly five-minute long video was shot on a mobile phone by a man in a red t-shirt who identified himself as Naveen, and who was bleeding from his head as he described what happened.

"Just 10 minutes ago our car was standing there (pointing to the side of the hill road) when rocks fell on it and it toppled over.... I was in the front seat. Somehow managed to get out. Was hit on my head and am bleeding, but don't know how serious it is," he says, as he shows his injuries.

He then pans the phone to show the section of the road where he said the car was parked - there is no sign of the vehicle, only large boulders and other debris like broken branches and gravel.

"Managed to take shelter behind a tree while some more rocks rushed past," the man says, "My friend is down there (pointing down the side of the mountain) with two others... one is a woman."

At this point he shouts out: "Stay... stay there, don't move. I'm coming."

He then says he tried calling the police for help but the call would not connect.

Just then there are warning shouts from people off-camera.

"Look out, look out... more rock are coming. Be careful", and a few rocks come hurtling down the side of the mountain, a terrifying reminder of what happened on Sunday.

The same voice shouts out: "Take cover! Take cover behind a tree!"

The video also shows a second man climbing unsteadily down the hillside - another survivor.

Wearing a grey shirt and mopping at his face with a once-white, now-blood-soaked handkerchief - he identifies himself as Shiril and says the body of an older woman is lying further down the road.

The two then walk a little way down the road, and show debris from the car that was hit by falling boulders, including a lone blue suitcase lying tragically in the middle of a pile of rocks.

NDTV has not been able to independently verify the video.

A frightening video of the rockslide surfaced on social media, showing an entire section of a bridge crumpling like paper under the impact of the boulders and disappearing in plumes of dust.

Among those killed is believed to be a young Ayurveda doctor from Jaipur - Dr Deepa Sharma - whose last message on Twitter was posted just minutes before she died.

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur have expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, and the centre has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for those injured.