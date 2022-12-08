Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Full List Of Leading Candidates

Election Results: For nearly four decades, Himachal has switched between the BJP and the Congress

With Congress' win, Himachal Pradesh has stuck to its tradition of voting out the incumbent government. For nearly four decades, it has switched between the BJP and the Congress, denying both parties a consecutive term.

The BJP had been banking on the achievements of PM Modi for a smooth transition to a second term, even though the state diligently swings between the BJP and the Congress every five years.

AAP practically had dropped out of the race in Himachal to focus its energies in Gujarat and Delhi.

Here's the list of leading candidates of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

Last Updated at 4:30 PM