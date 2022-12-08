Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: Full List Of Leading Candidates

Himachal Pradesh Election Results: For nearly four decades, Himachal Pradesh has switched between the BJP and the Congress, denying both parties a consecutive term.

With Congress' win, Himachal Pradesh has stuck to its tradition of voting out the incumbent government. For nearly four decades, it has switched between the BJP and the Congress, denying both parties a consecutive term.

The BJP had been banking on the achievements of PM Modi for a smooth transition to a second term, even though the state diligently swings between the BJP and the Congress every five years.

AAP practically had dropped out of the race in Himachal to focus its energies in Gujarat and Delhi.

Here's the list of leading candidates of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

Constituency
Region
Leading
Party
Status
AnniEastLokender KumarBJPHolds
ArkiEastSanjayCongHolds
BaijnathWestKishori LalCongGains
BalhEastInder SinghBJPHolds
BanjarEastSurender ShourieBJPHolds
BarsarWestInder Dutt LakhanpalCongHolds
BharmourEastDr Janak RajBJPHolds
BhattiyatWestKuldeep Singh PathaniaCongGains
BhoranjWestDr Anil DhimanBJPHolds
BilaspurWestTrilok JamwalBJPHolds
ChambaWestNeeraj NayarCongGains
ChintpurniWestSudarshan Singh BablooCongGains
ChopalEastSh Balbir Singh VermaBJPHolds
ChurahWestHans RajBJPHolds
DalhousieWestDhavinder SinghBJPGains
DarangEastPuran ChandBJPHolds
DehraWestHoshyar SinghINDHolds
DharampurWestChander ShekharCongGains
DharamshalaWestSudhir SharmaCongGains
DoonEastRam KumarCongGains
FatehpurWestBhawani Singh PathaniaCongHolds
GagretWestChaitanya SharmaCongGains
GhumarwinWestRajesh DharmaniCongGains
HamirpurWestAshish SharmaINDGains
HaroliWestMukesh AgnihotriCongHolds
IndoraWestMalender RajanCongGains
JaisinghpurWestYadvinder GomaCongGains
Jaswan-PragpurWestBikram SinghBJPHolds
JawalamukhiWestSanjay RattanCongGains
JawaliWestChander KumarCongGains
JhandutaWestJeet Ram KatwalBJPHolds
JogindernagarEastPrakash Prem KumarBJPGains
Jubbal-KotkhaiEastRohit ThakurCongGains
KangraWestPawan Kumar KajalBJPGains
KarsogEastDeep RajBJPHolds
KasauliEastVinod SultanpuriCongGains
KasumptiEastAnirudh SinghCongHolds
KinnaurEastJagat Singh NegiCongHolds
KulluEastSunder Singh ThakurCongHolds
KutleharWestDavinder KumarCongGains
Lahaul & SpitiEastRavi ThakurCongGains
ManaliEastBhuvneshwar GaurCongGains
MandiEastAnil SharmaBJPHolds
NachanEastVinod KumarBJPHolds
NadaunWestSukhvinder Singh SukhuCongHolds
NagrotaWestRS BaliCongGains
NahanEastAjay SolankiCongGains
NalagarhEastK L ThakurINDGains
NurpurWestRanbir SinghBJPHolds
PachhadEastReenaBJPHolds
PalampurWestAshish ButailCongHolds
Paonta SahibEastSukh RamBJPHolds
RampurEastNand LalCongHolds
RohruEastMohan Lal BraktaCongHolds
SarkaghatEastDalip ThakurBJPHolds
SerajEastJai Ram ThakurBJPHolds
ShahpurWestKewal SinghCongGains
ShillaiEastHarshwardhan ChauhanCongHolds
ShimlaEastHarish JanarthaCongGains
Shimla RuralEastVikramaditya SinghCongHolds
SolanEastDhani Ram ShandilCongHolds
Sri Naina DevijiWestRandhir SharmaBJPGains
Sri RenukajiEastVinay KumarCongHolds
SujanpurWestRajinder SinghCongHolds
SullahWestVipin Singh ParmarBJPHolds
SundernagarEastRakesh KumarBJPHolds
TheogEastKuldeep Singh RathoreCongGains
UnaWestSatpal Singh SattiBJPGains

