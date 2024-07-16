Himachal Chief Minister Urges PM Modi To Support State's Green Initiatives

He also suggested establishing a tourism special economic zone (SEZ) to promote tourism

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on Tuesday and urged him to support Himachal Pradesh's green state initiatives.

Mr Sukhu said that switching over to electric buses was one of the green initiatives for which he requested approval for the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) loans under the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to fund these buses.

Apart from this, he also discussed the potential for generating 1,000 MW of hybrid solar and wind energy in Spiti, which could be transmitted through a green corridor utilising the solar, wind and hydro potential of the Sutlej basin. He sought support for a mega solar project in Spiti.

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister raised several power-related issues pending with the central government. He mentioned the long-pending arrears of the state's share from the Bhakra Beas Management Board and requested the restoration of the Shanan Project rights and assets as the lease period had expired.

He also discussed the issue of free power royalty in power projects under the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) urging for a favourable decision.

He informed the prime minister about the state's efforts to boost tourism, with Kangra being developed as the tourism capital. He emphasised the importance of expanding the Kangra airport and requested the Centre to bear 50 per cent of the land acquisition costs and provide a special grant for the expansion.

He also suggested establishing a tourism special economic zone (SEZ) to promote tourism, create jobs and spur economic development, with Himachal Pradesh being an ideal starting point.

The chief minister also briefed PM Modi on various development initiatives in the state and requested substantial financial assistance to recover from the massive losses suffered during the previous monsoon.

Prime Minister Modi gave a patient hearing to the demands and requests of the chief minister and assured him of all possible assistance, a statement said.

Later, Mr Sukhu also called on Union Minister for MPP and Power Manohar Lal Khattar and sought his intervention for restoring the rights of the Shanan Power Project to the state as the lease period had expired.

He also requested him to release the pending share due from the BBMB which has been awaited for many years.

