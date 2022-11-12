'We're Confident': Himachal Congress Chief Predicts Win On '40-45 Seats'

Pratibha Singh, the wife of ex-chief minister Virbhadra Singh, cast her vote at Mandi.

After casting her vote at Rampur in Shimla in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress MP and state chief Pratibha Singh on Saturday appealed to people to vote for development and work while stating that she was confident that her party would win 40-45 seats in the 68-member Assembly.

"We'd like to tell people of Himachal Pradesh to vote for development & work. Congress always worked for development & in the time to come only Congress can take that work forward in the state. We're confident of winning 40-45 seats," Pratibha Singh said.

Wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday cast their vote at Rampur in Shimla in the assembly polls.

Vikramaditya, a sitting MLA from Shimla Rural. was entrusted by the Congress once again and given a ticket against Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravi Mehta, Aam Aadmi Party's Prem Thakur.

"We would like to request the people to take Himachal forward and cast their votes in public interest, in the interest of Himachal Pradesh - to make it the best state in the country," Vikramaditya Singh said.

Shimla Assembly constituency is set to witness a close fight among BJP, AAP, Congress and CPIM.

Voting to elect the new government in Himachal Pradesh is spread across 68 seats in the state. Voting began on Saturday morning at 8 am amid tight security in place.

A total of 55,92,828 electors who can cast their votes till 5 pm today will decide the fate of 412 candidates who are in the fray.

