Hike In Fuel Prices A Cruel Step, Will Increase People's Misery: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati today slammed the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Uttar Pradesh, saying it would further increase the "misery" of people hit by inflation and unemployment.

Petrol and diesel prices in Uttar Pradesh have been hiked by Rs 2.5 and Re 1 respectively from Monday night as the government increased VAT.

The Value Added Tax or VAT on petrol has been increased to 26.80 per cent or Rs 16.74 per litre (whichever is higher) and on diesel 17.48 per cent or Rs 9.41 per litre (whichever is higher).

In a tweet, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The massive increase in the price of petrol and diesel by UP's BJP government is a cruel step which would increase inflation".

It would further increase misery of the people hit by law and order situation, inflation and unemployment. "It is better if government focuses on public interest," she said.

On the suspension of the senior superintendent of police from Prayagraj, Ms Mayawati said, "The jungle raj as a result of failure to control crime and law and order is the result of wrong policies of BJP government in UP. For this, before making officers scapegoat, the BJP will have to stop giving protection and support to criminals, which is very important in public interest."

Taking serious note of six killings in Allahabad, the Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday suspended Senior Superintendent of Police Atul Sharma.

The decision came after three people were killed in Dhumanganj, one in Allahapur and a double murder took place in Tharwai area of Allahabad on Sunday.



