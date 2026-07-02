"Highly Deplorable ": India Slams Demolition of 125-Year-Old Pak Gurdwara

India has strongly condemned the reported demolition of the historic 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Pakistan's Farooqabad. Describing it as "highly deplorable" and a "targeted act of vandalism", New Delhi demanded that Islamabad bring those responsible to justice.

Reports said a portion of the historic building had been demolished by the land mafia.

Asked about the matter, foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi was deeply disturbed by reports of the demolition and the alleged inaction of the Pakistani authorities.

"We have seen the deeply distressing reports regarding the demolition of the historic 125-year-old sacred Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan. We strongly condemn this highly deplorable and targeted act of vandalism against a revered Sikh shrine. Its destruction, along with reports of no meaningful action being taken by local authorities or the Evacuee Trust Property Board, is a matter of grave concern," Jaiswal said in a statement on Wednesday.

New Delhi has asked that Islamabad carry out a prompt investigation and bring those responsible to justice. Also, "the demolished portions of the Gurdwara Sahib should be restored and reconstructed at the earliest," Jaiswal said.

The ministry said the incident was not an isolated case and expressed concern over "systematic targeting" of religious minorities in Pakistan. "We urge the Government of Pakistan to discharge its obligations to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of its minority communities and their places of worship and put a decisive end to the prevailing environment of sectarian violence and religious intolerance in Pakistan," the statement added.

Last month, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan had strongly condemned the killing of a Sikh couple who were reportedly serving as caretakers of a gurdwara in Mardan city of the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Unidentified assailants had reportedly opened fire inside the gurdwara in the Babu Mohalla Khawaja Ganj Bazaar area in Mardan, killing 70-year-old Jagannath and his wife.

The Punjab BJP has condemned the demolition as well.

State BJP chief president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the building had been declared a "historic monument" by the Pakistan government, and there is a complete ban on its demolition.

"Despite this, the damage caused to Sikh historical heritage is deeply unfortunate," he said.

(With agencies)