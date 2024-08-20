Highlights: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das On Future Of Banking In India

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in an exclusive conversation with NDTV's Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia

In a special and exclusive conversation, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and NDTV's Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia disuss the Indian economy and the future of banking in India.

According to RBI's August bulletin, banks are tapping alternative sources such as commercial paper and certificates of deposit as deposit growth lags credit growth.

"Banks are taking greater recourse to short-term non-retail deposits and other instruments of liability to meet the incremental credit demand. This, as I emphasised elsewhere, may potentially expose the banking system to structural liquidity issues," Shaktikanta Das had said while unveiling bi-monthly monetary policy.

Here are the highlights of the interview-

Aug 20, 2024 16:24 (IST) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Exclusive:

"How GDP growth and other economic activity will move is the other thing RBI is focusing on. Lot of important reforms have taken place in the last few years. Monetary policy framework, IBC, Make In India, etc have all happened in recent years. Pending reforms such as those in agricultural marketing and supply sectors, labour, others have to be completed," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.



Aug 20, 2024 16:22 (IST) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on price and financial stability:

"We have to ensure price stability in the economy. Price stability gives a lot of confidence to the consumer. Maintaining inflation will also bring investor confidence. The second thing we must maintain as a regulator is Financial stability, that is also very important," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.



Aug 20, 2024 16:20 (IST) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das On Inflation:

"We cannot take fuel and food out of the equation and say that inflation is falling. It is not looking at the issue through the common person's lens. Food inflation share in overall consumption basket is 46%," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"Nearly 50% of a household's spending is toward food, future data will determine where rates will move. We have confidence that inflation will fall and come around 4%, but for this year, average CPI inflation rate is 4.5%, There are a lot of uncertainities to account for right now."

Aug 20, 2024 16:16 (IST) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das On Inflation:

"We never said inflation will go below under 4%, our target is durable alignment to the target, to stay close to 4%. A one-off 4% reading cannot drive policy, we have to be patient," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.



Aug 20, 2024 16:13 (IST) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das On Affects Of Covid On World Economy

"Covid has resulted in permanent output loss in every economic in the world, but the way we emerged out of these crisis is very exemplary in India's case," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.



Aug 20, 2024 16:11 (IST) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Exclusive:

"India has handled the Covid crisis and post-Covid crises very well, last 5-6 years have been years of great volatility. India's navigation of these crises has been highlighted by efforts of the people. RBI and the government's coordinated efforts have also helped very much," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Aug 20, 2024 16:09 (IST) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Exclusive:

"Not many people know fully what the RBI does, RBI affects the life of every person...Our attempt has been to ensure that RBI's communication and its outreach efforts go well," says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.