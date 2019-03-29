Does Odisha Wants Mazboot Or Majboor Government, Says PM Modi

With less weeks for the Lok Sabha elections, political leaders are addressing rallies and participating in roadshows as part of campaigning in various states across the country. PM Modi begins his campaign rally in Odisha's Koraput with "Jai Jagannath" slogans and says, "If anyone is responsible for the success of my government it is the people, Odisha's people."
PM Modi is also also scheduled to visit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today.
BJP on Friday released a list of 36 candidates for LokSabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra and Odisha.
The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 11 and end on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats and the state will witness simultaneous elections in the first four phases, April 11, 18, 23 and 29.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's visit to Odisha:
"Odisha became a witness of a historic moment that showed the world India's capability. India can now keep an eye in the space too": PM Modi in Koraput

- Do you want a mazboot (strong) government, or a majboor (helpless) government. Tell me, does India need a strong government and leadership or a weak and helpless one.
- Odisha will see its fastest pace of progress and development only when we have the same government both in the Centre and the state.
- The government has transformed Odisha in the last five years.
- Two days ago Odisha, along with the rest of India witnessed something great. India has now become a space power and that is something that the world has now noticed. India is now even doing chowkidari even in space.
- But while the world takes notice, and we all are proud of our scientists, there are those handful of people who are just always blaming, questioning, criticizing, insulting such feats.
- By doing this they only insult our scientists and our soldiers. Tell me, do you want such people who insult our forces and our scientists?
- It is a month now, and Pakistan is still busy counting the bodies of terrorists killed, and these people here only keep asking for proof.
- We are developing road infrastructure across Odisha and have ensure that there is seamless flow of funds to ensure that good roads reach the remotest villages in Odisha.
- You all must have noticed the development on road infrastructure in the state.