Does Odisha Wants Mazboot Or Majboor Government, Says PM Modi

PM Modi will visit Odisha's Jeypore constituency in Koraput district today.

With less weeks for the Lok Sabha elections, political leaders are addressing rallies and participating in roadshows as part of campaigning in various states across the country. PM Modi begins his campaign rally in Odisha's Koraput with "Jai Jagannath" slogans and says, "If anyone is responsible for the success of my government it is the people, Odisha's people."

PM Modi is also also scheduled to visit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today.

BJP on Friday released a list of 36 candidates for LokSabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra and Odisha.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 11 and end on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats and the state will witness simultaneous elections in the first four phases, April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's visit to Odisha: