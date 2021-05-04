Highlights: People Have Shown BJP Can Be Defeated, Says Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, who will be sworn-in as West Bengal chief minister for a third straight term on Wednesday after she spearheaded her party to a remarkable victory in the assembly polls, today told NDTV that the people have shown that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be defeated.
Here are the Highlights on what Mamata Banerjee said:
- Yes, the BJP can be defeated. At the end of the day, in a democracy, it is the people's choice that matters.
- The Election Commission should ensure that it remains that way. They should not favour the BJP, they should be neutral.
- BJP is a communal party. They are trouble-mongers. They create fake videos, they misuse central powers.
- The BJP government is not even giving universal vaccination to all. They aren't even providing oxygen to the people. They are the ones who need political oxygen now.
- There are deaths everywhere... even the young are dying. We now need to find a real solution, not a political solution. To give vaccines to all 130 crore people, Rs 30,000 crore is required. Everyone will get vaccinated with that amount. That is not so much money for the centre. You can see how much they spend on parks, statues and government buildings.
- People must come together to fight the BJP. This kind of agency politics should come to an end and that will be the end of the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah era of politics.
- Even the old BJP members reject the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah style of politics. Even they dislike this.
- All this violence being shown in Bengal is all BJP propaganda. I have been saying since May 2 that people should stay indoors and not even celebrate. All this that is being shown is BJP propaganda. I have told the police to take strict action. Till now even law and order was being handled by the central forces, not by me.
- BJP is now trying to create some communal divide just because they lost.
- I share this victory with the people. It is their victory and I dedicate it to them.