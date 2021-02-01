Highlights Of Prannoy Roy's Analysis Of Budget 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced Budget 2021. She said that the country's healthcare spending would be doubled to Rs 2,23,846 crore and added that Rs 35,000 crore would be spent on Covid vaccines. Capital expenditure will be increased to Rs 5.54 lakh crore, which is around 34 percent higher than last year. The government also announced infrastructure projects in several states. Will this Budget diminish the financial problems of people amid the coronavirus? Will this Budget accelerate the country's economic growth? Dr Prannoy Roy analyses with a panel of experts.

Here are the highlights of Dr Prannoy Roy's analysis:

Feb 01, 2021 20:17 (IST) Kiran Mazumdar Shaw: For health, Rs 35,000 crore expenditure on vaccines and Rs 65,000 crore over 6 years is a welcome development...It is a good start but it must be a recurring thing.





Feb 01, 2021 20:14 (IST) How India performed on credit and bank loans











Feb 01, 2021 20:13 (IST) Major hike in import duties. India's return to protectionism?



Feb 01, 2021 20:11 (IST) A sharp decline in industrial investment

Feb 01, 2021 20:10 (IST) Growth in investment low



Feb 01, 2021 20:09 (IST) Huge dip in import growth



