Court To Hear DMK's Plea On Karunanidhi's Burial At Chennai's Marina Beach: Updates

The Madras High Court has asked the Tamil Nadu government to decide where DMK patriarch will be laid to rest and will resume hearing at 8 am on whether his burial will be at Anna Square memorial along Chennai's Marina beach. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier on Tuesday evening rejected the request from rival DMK, triggering sharp criticism of its decision in Tamil Nadu and beyond. The DMK says the AIADMK's refusal to give six-feet land to bury the five-time chief minister next to his mentor CN Annadurai's grave "reeks of pettiness and political vendetta". Mr Karunanidhi died on Tuesday in Chennai. He was 94. Hundreds of supporters escorted the ambulance carrying his body to his house. Actor Rajinikanth and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited his house. The Tamil Nadu government has announced a seven-day mourning in his honour.

Here are the updates from Karunanidhi's funeral:

