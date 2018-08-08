As Thousands Pay Homage To Karunanidhi, Court Hearing On Burial Site

Thousands visited Rajaji Hall to pay their tributes to M Karunanidhi.

Chennai: A day after Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics, died at 94, a court will decide whether the five-time chief minister can be buried at the Marina Beach in Chennai, alongside other political icons.The Madras High Court sat around midnight at the home of acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh to hear Karunanidhi's party DMK's petition for a burial site at the spot, after the ruling AIADMK, its lifelong rival, refused its request. After the government sought time to explain why, the court gave it seven hours to make up its mind. The DMK patriarch, who dominated the state's politics for six decades along with arch-rivals MG Ramachandran and later, J Jayalalithaa, died after 11 days at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital.