As Thousands Pay Homage To Karunanidhi, Court Hearing On Burial Site

Chennai: A day after Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics, died at 94, a court will decide whether the five-time chief minister can be buried at the Marina Beach in Chennai, alongside other political icons.The Madras High Court sat around midnight at the home of acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh to hear Karunanidhi's party DMK's petition for a burial site at the spot, after the ruling AIADMK, its lifelong rival, refused its request. After the government sought time to explain why, the court gave it seven hours to make up its mind. The DMK patriarch, who dominated the state's politics for six decades along with arch-rivals MG Ramachandran and later, J Jayalalithaa, died after 11 days at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital.
The hearing resumed this morning while thousands visited Rajaji Hall in Chennai to pay tribute to Karunanidhi, whose body is in a glass coffin, wrapped in the national flag. In court, the ruling party said only chief ministers who had died in office were given a burial site at the Marina Beach.
The Tamil Nadu government's refusal to give Karunanidhi, popularly known as "Kalaignar" or artiste, space at the iconic spot has been criticised by many in the state, including actor-politician Kamal Haasan. The DMK says the AIADMK's refusal to give land to bury their leader next to his mentor CN Annadurai's grave "reeks of pettiness and political vendetta".
The Tamil Nadu government offered a two-acre plot near Gandhi Mandapam, the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, as a burial site. It also has memorials to other chief ministers including C Rajagopalachari, also known as Rajaji, and K Kamaraj.
The AIADMK government said it was "unable to allot space at Marina beach owing to several pending cases in the Madras High Court and legal complications." The cases, which sought a ban on the construction of memorials along the Marina Beach, were withdrawn as the hearing started today.
Earlier, the only two Tamil Nadu chief ministers to have memorials at Marina beach were Chief Ministers CN Annadurai, who founded the DMK and MG Ramachandran, who launched the AIADMK.
When J Jayalalithaa died as chief minister in 2016, her AIADMK skirted a ban on construction within 500 metres from the waterfront to enable a memorial for her near that of her mentor MG Ramachandran.
The DMK questions why the same courtesy cannot be extended for their Kalaignar. "We are not asking for a memorial at this stage... but only that he should be buried next to his mentor, Anna," DMK spokesperson and lawyer A Saravanan told reporters after the late hearing.
The Chief Justice took a dim view of the Tamil Nadu government's request for time to articulate its defence. According to news agency PTI, the court observed that every minute of delay may cause problems to the government and asked if it was prepared to handle it.
Extending his support to the demand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked the ruling AIADMK to be "magnanimous in this time of grief".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a host of chief ministers, Rahul Gandhi and several others from across the country are heading to Chennai to pay their respects to Karunanidhi.