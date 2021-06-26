High Court Slams Delhi For Capping Beneficiaries Of Non-PDS Grains Scheme

The Delhi high court directed the Delhi government to file a fresh affidavit (File)

Observing that providing ration is the obligation of the state and it cannot deny food to the hungry, the Delhi High Court Friday slammed the AAP government for putting a limit of 20 lakh beneficiaries under its non-public distribution system (PDS) guidelines.

"These are not the issues on which you keep debating policy and say that file is under consideration. This is your obligation under the National Food Security Act," the high court said, adding that the Delhi government has "randomly and arbitrarily" reduced the quota.

"The figure of 69.6 lakh beneficiaries has been ascertained on what basis. Then how do you randomly and arbitrarily reduce the allotment to 20 lakh. If you are a state, it's your obligation. If somebody who is hungry comes to your distribution centre, will he wait for your policy. Why have a figure at all? Anybody who is hungry should get food," a vacation bench of Justices Anup Bhambhani and Jasmeet Singh, said.

The high court questioned the Delhi government and said," if somebody shows at your distribution centre saying that I need food grain, will you deny him food."

The bench noted that one time relief will be inadequate especially at the time of the pandemic and also when there is possibility of a third wave.

In an affidavit filed by the Delhi government, it told the court that as of June 23, out of the cap of 20 lakh, 15.5 lakh people had already availed of rations under the guidelines.

The bench directed the counsel for the AAP government to take instruction on the matter after it was informed that the Delhi Cabinet is seized of this issue.

The court directed the Delhi government to file a fresh affidavit and the next hearing is now scheduled for July 9.