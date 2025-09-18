High Court Roadblock For Kurmi Agitation In Bengal

The Calcutta High Court has declared the Kurmi community's plan for rail and road blockade on September 20 unconstitutional and illegal. The agitation was called to press the community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

The court's ruling came after a petition filed by the Purulia Chamber of Trade and Industry, which had challenged the proposed blockade.

Following the verdict, the Purulia District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police jointly held a press conference. They appealed to citizens not to join the protest and warned of strict legal action against anyone violating the order. Police officials said full preparations are in place to prevent disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Purulia Citizens' Forum staged a protest march against the blockade call and submitted a memorandum at the SP's office.

However, the Adivasi Kurmi Samaj's chief advisor Ajit Prasad Mahato has not reacted to the court's order so far.

The armed with the Calcutta High Court order, district administrations of Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Paschim Mednipur held meetings to take measures ahead of the Kurmi agitation call. Additional forces will be deployed to ensure that the people are not inconvenienced during the stir.

