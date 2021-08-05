High Court Orders Release Of BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide From Custody

The High Court refused to interfere in an earlier order by a single bench to the effect.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered release of Rakhal Bera, who claimed to be a close associate of Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, refusing to interfere in an earlier order by a single bench to the effect.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had on Monday ordered that Rakhal Bera, against whom several cases were registered by the police in connection with the alleged promise of giving jobs in lieu of money, be released forthwith.

He directed the police not to arrest him in any other case without the high court's permission.

Bera was, however, not released from jail on the pretext of a case registered on June 15, his lawyers claimed before the division bench.

The bench comprising Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice S Dasgupta was hearing the West Bengal government's appeal against the August 2 order.

The division bench said it was not inclined to interfere with the order of Justice Mantha and directed that Bera be released from prison.

The matter will be taken up for hearing by the bench again on August 26.

Justice Mantha had directed that "all police stations in the state may register any FIR against the petitioner but he shall not be arrested without the express leave of this court".