High Court Frames Contempt Of Court Charges Against BBC, Others In 'Wild Karnataka' Documentary Case

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court has framed charges against documentary filmmakers Amoghavarsha J S, Sarath Champati, broadcasters BBC, Discovery and Netflix among others in a civil contempt of court petition.

The high court framed the charges on Thursday in a case where the filmmakers and broadcasters are accused of disobeying a 2021 interim order of the court regarding the release and telecast of the documentary film 'Wild Karnataka'. The original complainants in the case are: Ravindra N Redkar and Ullash Kumar R K.

Mudskipper Labs and ITV Studios Global had approached Kalyan Varma and Amoghavarsha to film a documentary in 2014.

After signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Karnataka Forest Department (KFD) to shoot a documentary, the accused allegedly used the services of the KFD like transport and shooting permissions without paying any charges.

The petitioners alleged that necessary permission for waiving the fees was not obtained.

The MoU vested the copyrights of the documentary and raw footage with the KFD but the filmmakers brought Icon Films of England and Wales on board without the former's knowledge.

The companies then entered into agreements with BBC, Discovery and Netflix to broadcast them though the KFD had specified the film would not be commercially used. The film was also released in theatres.

The original footage shot was 400 hours and the KFD had copyright over all the raw footage, the petitioners/ complainants claimed.

The HC on June 29, 2021 passed an interim order in the petition forbidding all the respondents from publishing or telecasting the film.

However, the film was released in theatres and telecast on broadcaster platforms. The complainants then filed the contempt petition before the HC.

The original petition is also still pending before the high court.

On January 17, the respondents submitted they are willing to pay compensation to the KFD.

The BBC offered Rs 3.5 lakh as compensation and Netflix, Rs 4.5 lakh.

Icon Films and Discovery also offered Rs 3.5 lakh each to the Tiger Conservation Foundation. The film makers and other accused also promised to pay compensation.

The High Court, however, agreed with the advocate of the petitioners that the "apology appears to be sham in the light of the compensation offered by the accused," and went ahead with the framing of charges.

The hearing has been adjourned to February 8.

