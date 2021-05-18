High Court Asks Tripura To Ensure Maximum Covid Testing In State-Run Orphanages, Jails

Tripura: The court pointed to high number of positive cases in orphanages.

The High Court of Tripura today observed that the state government needs to ensure maximum testing for Covid infections in government-run orphanages and jails.

The court was hearing a suo motu case on the Covid preparedness in the state.

During the hearing, the state government submitted details regarding the availability of infrastructure. The court sought additional information on May 24, when the matter will be heard next.

Taking note of the details provided in the state government's affidavit, the division bench of Chief Justice Akhil A Kureshi and Justice Subhasish Talapatra said the court would like to touch on two aspects that require immediate attention -- the high infection rates in state-run state-run orphanages and jails.

"The young children who are housed in these orphanages, need special protection. The state-administration would ensure maximum possible testing of these children, particularly considering the fact that in recent times the number of positive cases reported in these orphanages is quite high," the court observed.

Speaking about the jail inmates, it said that if the state has restricted movement of a citizen, the onus to ensure that his health is not jeopardised on account of being kept confined is on the state.

"We are sure the state administration shall take into account all the observations and directives of the committee specially constituted by the Supreme Court by its order dated 23rd March 2020," the court said.

The Supreme Court had last year directed states and Union Territories to constitute high-level committees to consider which prisoners can be released on parole or interim bail for a specific period in an attempt to decongest prisons during the pandemic.

The court also said that the Tripura government may consider setting up a round-the-clock helpline that provides necessary information to the relatives of patients.

"In particular, the state may think of devising a system by which the availability of hospital beds with and without oxygen supply and ventilators is constantly made available in the public domain. This will help the relatives of the Covid patients who require urgent hospitalization and oxygen support to identify the proper place without loss of time," the court said.

Tripura currently has 5,367 active Covid cases and 746 new cases have been reported over the past 24 hours. The state on Sunday announced a nine-day curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation areas to bring the Covid situation under control.