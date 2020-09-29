High Court Asks North Delhi Civic Body To Disburse Pending Salaries Of Its Teachers

Delhi High Court observed that no employee should be deprived of joy during Diwali

The Delhi High Court today asked the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to disburse the pending salaries of municipal teachers and observed that no employee should be deprived of joy during the Diwali festival.

A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad observed that many people are suffering from depression due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Diwali is round the corner. "We will not allow you (NDMC) to deprive any employee of that little joy of festivity," the bench said.

NDMC counsel informed the court it has released salaries of June to its teachers earlier of this month. The court directed the Corporation to release the salaries of teachers for the pending months.

Delhi government informed the court that it has released Rs 98.35 crore to NDMC on September 3 for releasing the salaries of teachers for the month of September and October.

The court has sought a status report from the NDMC and listed the matter on November 5 for further hearing.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation on issues related to pending salaries of teachers working with NDMC.

