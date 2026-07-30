High Alert In 13 Gujarat Districts As Weather Office Predicts Heavy Rain

Gujarat has intensified its disaster preparedness measures and placed 13 districts on high alert ahead of a forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between July 31 and August 2, with the state government cancelling leave for officials in vulnerable districts, activating round-the-clock control rooms and directing emergency response agencies to remain ready for deployment.

The measures were reviewed at a comprehensive meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Dr Jayanti Ravi at the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) in Gandhinagar.

The meeting, held through video conference, was attended by Collectors and senior officials from Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Anand, Narmada, Tapi, Dang, Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar districts, all of which have been placed on 'high alert' following the India Meteorological Department's forecast.

Dr Ravi conducted a detailed review of the prevailing situation and the disaster management preparedness of the districts expected to be affected.

She directed district administrations to remain on maximum alert and instructed that all officials' leave in the identified districts be cancelled with immediate effect.

To strengthen the emergency response, Dr Ravi ordered that 24x7 control rooms remain operational in every district and that one Class-I officer be deployed round the clock to supervise operations.

She instructed authorities to immediately deploy National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams wherever required, particularly in low-lying and vulnerable areas.

"The safety of citizens is our highest priority," Dr Ravi said, directing officials to ensure the prompt evacuation of residents from flood-prone areas whenever necessary.

She added that the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force had been kept on standby to assist with relief and rescue operations if the situation escalates into an extreme emergency.

"District Collectors would be authorised to take local decisions on declaring holidays for schools and anganwadis based on rainfall conditions in their respective districts," she said.

She instructed officials to ensure that people evacuated from vulnerable areas are shifted to safe shelters promptly and that these shelters are equipped with food, safe drinking water and essential medical facilities.

To prevent the spread of misinformation during the weather event, Dr Ravi directed District Collectors to regularly share verified information with the media regarding rainfall conditions and the measures being undertaken by the administration.

Relief Commissioner Gaurang Makwana said: "Directions had been issued across the state to immediately remove dangerous hoardings, banners and signboards and secure locations where they pose a safety risk."

He added that authorities had also been instructed to take all necessary precautions to prevent accidents involving dilapidated buildings and other unsafe structures during strong winds or storms.

Makwana said the entire government machinery had been placed on "alert mode" in view of the forecast. Appealing to residents to cooperate with the authorities, he said: "Do not step outside unless necessary."

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across parts of Gujarat between July 31 and August 2, prompting the state administration to activate precautionary measures aimed at minimising risks and ensuring a swift emergency response.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)