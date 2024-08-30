Hidden Camera Scandal At Andhra College, Over 300 Pics, Videos Were Leaked

A disturbing incident has come to light at an engineering college in Andhra Pradesh, where a hidden camera was discovered in the women's hostel washroom. The camera had been secretly recording videos of the students, which were later leaked and sold to some students, officials said.

The incident at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishnan district has sparked outrage among students and the local community.

A group of female students stumbled upon the concealed camera in their washroom yesterday evening, setting off immediate alarm and distress. The discovery led to a chaotic scene as students organised a protest that began around 7 pm and continued till today morning. Their chants of "We want justice" echoed through the campus as they demanded answers and accountability.

The police have arrested a senior student from the boys' hostel, identified as Vijay Kumar, a BTech final year student, in connection with the incident. His laptop has been seized, and further investigation is underway.

According to reports, over 300 photos and videos from the women's hostel washroom were leaked, and some students had purchased these videos from Vijay.

The presence of the hidden camera and the subsequent leak of sensitive footage have left many female students shaken. Many have expressed fear and discomfort about using the washroom facilities, with some even avoiding the area altogether.

#BREAKING | #AndhraPradesh Horror: Protest erupts after hidden camera found in women's hostel at Gudlavalleru Engineering College; video leaked @umasudhir reports pic.twitter.com/pCamxiN4Vq — NDTV (@ndtv) August 30, 2024

Police said that investigation is on and they are yet to ascertain if more students were involved in setting up the camera and distribution of the videos.

Earlier this month, customers at a famous coffee shop in Bengaluru had discovered a phone hidden in the women's washroom dustbin to record videos. The incident was brought to light by a content creator who said found the camera in the bag which had a hole in it and was constantly recording a video.