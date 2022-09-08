Hiccups On Route to 'Target 350' for 2024, Amit Shah Warns Ministers

BJP ministers who failed to carry out allotted tasks as part of laying the groundwork for 2024 elections were given a stern warning by party chief JP Nadda and chief strategist Amit Shah at the brainstorming session held yesterday. Sources told NDTV that ministers who did not visit parliamentary constituencies allotted to them for the mandatory recce, were told off by Mr Shah, sources said.

"We are there because of the organisation. The government is there because of the organisation. The organisation should be given preference," the ministers were told, sources said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most popular. Anyone can win on PM Modi's name. But if there is no organisation on the ground, we will not be able to take advantage of it," the sources quoted him as saying.

For 2024, the BJP is focussing on the 144 constituencies it failed to win by narrow margins. The constituencies were divided among the ministers, who were told to visit there regularly and gather exhaustive information as per a list.

The BJP has set a Mission 350 for 2024 and has started planning 20 months ahead of elections. Mr Shah has told ministers to convert the 2019 losses to victories and the ministers have been given a target to deliver at least 70-plus wins from the 144 seats lost, sources said.

A similar target was given to ministers on seats lost in 2014 but the success rate on such seats in 2019 turned out to be 30 per cent. Mr Shah and Mr Nadda have now set the conversion target at 50 percent for 2024.

The reasoning for the exercise was that focussing on these 144 constituencies will help push the party's total further up and make up for any seats lost.

The BJP had won 303 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 -- the first time in decades a party got majority on its own. But more than 100 seats were won by the opposition, of which the Congress got the maximum -- 53 seats.

"We have to win more seats than last time... The last time, in 2019, we won 30 per cent of the seats lost in 2014... In 2024, we have to win 50 per cent of the seats lost in 2019," sources quoted Amit Shah as saying.

The ministers were asked to find out the status of the welfare schemes implemented -- Central or state -- and even the number of beneficiaries.

The information was to be uploaded on a web portal called "Saral".

The ministers were told to visit assigned constituencies regularly, sources said. They were also told to distribute their time between the government and party work.

"Strong organisation base plus PM Modi's charisma will be the winning formula for 2024," the sources quoted Mr Shah as saying.