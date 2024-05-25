Heroin Worth Rs 8.43 Crore Smuggled From Myanmar Seized In Mizoram

No arrest, however, was made in connection with the seizure. (Representational)

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation have seized heroin valued at Rs 8.43 crore from Champhai district, an official said on Friday.

Assam Rifles sources said that acting on a tip-off, the joint team of para-military troopers and Mizoram police personnel seized the heroin on Thursday night from an abandoned car at Ngur village in Mizoram's Champhai district, which is one of the six districts shared borders with Myanmar and the main corridor drugs smuggling.

The contraband was smuggled from Myanmar and was to be supplied to other states, a source said.

No arrest, however, was made in connection with the seizure.

