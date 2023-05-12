Heroin Smuggled In 'Afghan Brooms' Seized In Amritsar, 2 Arrested

Heroin worth nearly 40 crores allegedly being smuggled in 4,000 "Afghan brooms".

Heroin worth nearly 40 crores allegedly being smuggled in 4,000 "Afghan brooms" was seized by authorities at the Integrated Check Point in Amritsar, leading to the arrest of two people.

The seizure was made by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday. It weighed 5.48 kg.

Four hundred and forty-two hollow pieces of bamboo were filled with heroin and artificially sealed, said authorities. The individual bamboo sticks were finally tied together with iron wires, it added.

The brooms were imported by an Afghan National, with a fake Indian ID, and his Indian wife, said authorities.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the consignment at the Integrated Check Post in Attari, Amritsar.

The man and his wife have been arrested under the Narcotic-Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.