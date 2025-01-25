Heritage Mahua Liquor Initiative Turns Sour For Tribals In Madhya Pradesh

Four years ago, liquor made from Mahua flowers in Madhya Pradesh was granted the prestigious status of "heritage liquor". Then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had envisioned it as a transformative initiative for the tribal economy, announcing plans to allow tribals to produce and sell Mahua liquor independently.

However, despite spending crores of rupees on the project, the initiative is now in ruins, with factories lying defunct and liquor inventory unsold.

Mahua liquor, branded under names like Mohulo and Mond, was hailed as a "game-changer" for tribal livelihoods. The government established self-help groups (SHGs) in tribal-dominated districts like Alirajpur and Dindori, providing training and financial assistance. Two distilleries were built in these districts at a cost of several crores.

Thirteen locals were trained in Mahua spirit production using traditional and scientific methods at Pune's Vasantdada Sugar Institute. However, the factory in Alirajpur has been non-operational for months due to a boiler breakdown, forcing workers to migrate to neighbouring Gujarat in search of work.

"The plant, installed in December 2022, was shut down due to a boiler failure, operations have stalled, and workers have left for Gujarat," said Ankita Bhabar, a technician at the plant.

The distillery in Dindori faces similar challenges, with self-help groups incurring significant losses.

Despite initial enthusiasm, the demand for heritage Mahua liquor dwindled. Members of SHGs have barely earned anything from their efforts.

"We haven't received orders. Even when we sold some stock, payments were delayed. A member earned just Rs 13,000-14,000 in two years - less than daily wages," said Malti Dhurve, a member of the Maa Narmada Self-Help Group in Dindori.

"If the plant was operational, it could have illuminated many homes by providing employment. But its closure has caused huge losses," said Shashi Goyal, President of Gram Sangathan, Bhakha.

The Rs 3 crore distillery in Dindori is also facing bureaucratic delays.

"The plant is currently closed due to licensing issues and a name change. The process is almost complete, and operations will resume soon," assured JS Patta, District Manager of the Livelihood Mission.

State Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Cabinet Minister Nirmala Bhuria have promised to address the issue.

"We will ensure it starts soon," said Devda. Bhuria, who hails from a tribal area, adding, "I will look into the matter personally."

Madhya Pradesh produces approximately 7.55 lakh quintals of Mahua annually, with a single tree yielding up to 100 kg of flowers. Around 3.77 lakh tribal families depend on Mahua collection for their livelihood. However, despite the government increasing Mahua's support price from Rs 35 to Rs 40 per kg and its export value reaching Rs 100-110 per kg in European markets, poor marketing and lack of promotion have led to a failed experiment.

Heritage Mahua liquor is available only at select state wine shops and MP Tourism hotels, limiting its reach.

While the government exempted Mahua liquor from excise and export duties for seven years starting in 2023, the lack of a robust marketing strategy has left the tribal economy struggling.

The initiative that once promised to empower Madhya Pradesh's tribal communities has in stead become a tale of stalled dreams and wasted resources, highlighting the need for better planning and execution in future endeavours.

