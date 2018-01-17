Here's The First Image Sent From Space By ISRO's Cartosat-2 Cartosat-2 is an advanced remote sensing satellite similar in configuration to earlier six spacecraft in the series and intended to augment data services to the users.

101 Shares EMAIL PRINT The image was acquired on January 15, three days after the launch of ISRO's Cartosat-2. Chennai: The first day image captured by India's recently launched weather observation Cartosat-2 series satellite shows a part of Indore city in Madhya Pradesh with the Holkar Cricket Stadium in the centre. The image was acquired on January 15, three days after the launch of the satellite, and released on Wednesday on the website of the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation.



was successfully launched onboard PSLV-C40 rocket on January 12 by ISRO from its spaceport at Sriharikota, 110 km from Chennai.



ISRO had then said the satellite would be brought to its final operational configuration in the next few days following which it will begin to provide high-resolution scene specific spot imageries using its panchromatic (black and white) and multi spectral (colour) cameras.



Cartosat-2 is an advanced remote sensing satellite similar in configuration to earlier six spacecraft in the series and intended to augment data services to the users.



The images sent by the satellite will be useful for cartographic, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation besides Geographical Information System applications, among others.



Thirty other satellites, including 28 from foreign countries, were also successfully launched by PSLV C-40.



