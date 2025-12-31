Gilli-Danda, Kites, Bullock Carts: This Madhya Pradesh Village Rings In New Year The Rustic Way

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is all set to ring in the New Year with a unique rural twist through the Devgarh Festival, taking place in Devgarh village, Chhindwara district, from December 31 to January 2. The three-day event aims to promote rural tourism and revive traditional Indian games and experiences.

Traditional games and local experiences

Visitors can enjoy a range of nostalgic and cultural activities like kite flying, rope jumping, gilli-danda, pittu, marbles, lattu, and bullock cart rides, all set amidst scenic surroundings. Tourists can also sip tea in the region's orange orchards. These activities are free of cost and aim to immerse visitors in rural life.

Cultural programs and sports competitions

Alongside games, the festival will feature cultural performances and local sports competitions organized jointly by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, District Archaeological Tourism Department, and the district administration. The event is expected to attract tourists seeking an offbeat and culturally rich way to welcome 2026.

Stay in decorated homestays starting at Rs 2,000

The village currently offers 12 homestays, decorated with traditional paintings and architecture to enhance the local vibe. Rent ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per day, inclusive of traditional food, tea, and snacks. Visitors can also click pictures in specially arranged selfie zones inside the homes.

A village rich in history and nature

Devgarh was once the capital of the Gond Empire in the 18th century. The area still boasts ancient temples, forts, and the scenic Betwa River, offering both historical and natural beauty. Tourists are welcomed with traditional hospitality, making it a unique cultural retreat.