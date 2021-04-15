Here's How Twitter Reacted To Delhi Weekend Curfew

Delhi will shut down this weekend to "break the chain of transmission" of COVID-19. (File)

Amid rising cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party government has announced curfew on weekends. In a video address today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: "We need to do something urgently to control the spike in Covid cases. For this, we have taken a decision that there will be a weekend curfew in Delhi. However, let me make it clear that essential services will be allowed, and people who are getting married will be issued special passes."

तेज़ी से फैलती कोरोना संक्रमण की इस नई लहर और दिल्ली में इसकी वर्तमान स्थिति पर एक महत्वपूर्ण प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस | LIVE https://t.co/RB21CQ0jJM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2021

One of the users said: "Delhi roads are full of ambulances. Time to stop all crowds immediately. Hospitals are overwhelmed, doctors are exasperated. Precaution is better than cure. Stay Home and leave the hospitals for critical patients."

#Delhi roads are full of ambulances. Time to stop all crowds immediately. Hospitals are overwhelmed, doctors are exasperated. Precaution is better than cure. Stay Home and leave the hospitals for critical patients. #COVID19#CoronaCurfew#WeekendLockdown#WeekendCurfewpic.twitter.com/dfQPNTiQ1G — Seetu Mahajan Kohli (@kohliseetu) April 15, 2021

There were some who were questioning why the focus is only on weekends. Another wrote: "Everybody is worried about their health in this crucial time of Covid-19. Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces weekend curfew. Coronavirus weekdays mein toh job pe jaayega naa (Looks like coronavirus also goes to work on weekdays)."

Everybody is worried about their health in this crucial time of covid 19

Meanwhile Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal announces #WeekendCurfew Corona week days mein toh job pe jaayega naa!! pic.twitter.com/yVb8jSHlBw — Aryan Thakur (@A_Thakur_17) April 15, 2021

There were some users who believed that complete lockdown was the only way out.

#WeekendCurfew Only complete lockdown can save us from this Covid Tsunami — Atif (@Atifvns) April 15, 2021

Covid to Delhi govt when CM Kejriwal said cinema will still be open, marriage passes are still on - #DelhiFightsCorona#delhilockdown#DelhiWeekendCurfew#delhicurfewpic.twitter.com/6Cj2VOJbYV — Dr. Tanmay Motiwala (@Least_ordinary) April 15, 2021

#WeekendCurfew imposed in Delhi and lockdown already in Maharashtra.



*Corona pic.twitter.com/lXRx22oAnn — Balding Insaan (@693Utkarsh) April 15, 2021

Referring to the night curfew that was implemented last week, a user wrote in Hindi: "It looks like this time around coronavirus will venture out on weekends and not in the night."

Explaining the logic behind the weekend curfew, Mr Kejriwal said: "During the weekdays, a majority of people step out to go to work. But during weekends, people mostly step out for activities that can be avoided."

Delhi is currently also under a night curfew till April 30.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded its highest-ever spike of 17,282 cases. Across India, the caseload stands at 1.4 crore infections with over 2 lakh new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.