Her Body Was Still Burning When Cops Found It. Gang-Rape Suspected Residents of a village in Jharkhand's Pakur district first saw the burning body, following which they informed the police

Police said the post-mortem report will know if she was burnt alive Pakur (Jharkhand): The burning body of a woman was found at a forest in Jharkhand's Pakur district today, leading the police to suspect that she was gang-raped before she was killed and set on fire.



Residents of Simaldhav village in Pakur district, 370 kilometres from state capital Ranchi, first saw the burning body, following which they informed the police.



A police team soon went to the forest and doused the burning body of the woman, who appeared to be in her early 20s.



Sub-divisional police officer Shravan Kumar said they suspect she could have been gang-raped before she was set on fire to destroy evidence.



The post-mortem report will be able to tell whether she was burnt alive, Mr Kumar said.



The upper portion of the body was thoroughly burnt when the police found the body. She was wearing jeans and a top. Another piece of cloth was also found near the body.



The police officer said the woman does not seem to be from the village as the people there had not reported anyone missing. The police suspect the accused brought her from outside the village.



The police are questioning people at the village and have started investigation.



With inputs from PTI



