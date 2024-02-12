Hemant Soren's Portrait Taken Off Classroom Wall, Upset Teen Writes To Him

Hemant Soren is current in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (File/ANI)

Disheartened by the removal of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's portrait from her classroom, a Class 7 student at the CM Excellence School in Jharkhand's Palamu district shot off a letter to him expressing her anguish over the issue.

Thirteen-year-old Manisha, impressed by Mr Soren's efforts to improve education during his tenure, was unhappy to find Mr Soren's portrait missing from the wall and expressed her angst through a handwritten letter to him.

Her handwritten letter to the former Chief Minister went viral on social media.

the sub-divisional magistrate (Medininagar) Anurag Kumar Tiwary told PTI no such video had come to the local administration's notice but promised to investigate further if necessary.

The school's principal, Karunand Tiwary, noted that many students and parents appreciated Mr Soren's educational initiatives, including free schooling for the underprivileged.

Manisha, a resident of Kanni Ram Chowk, attends classes regularly, and her parents also hold Mr Soren in high regard for his contributions, despite him being in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.